Presentations Offered to Provide Information on Alpena Co. Sheriffs Office Jail Plans

Presentations are currently being held to educate Northeast Michigan residents about the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office plans for a new jail.

Sheriff Kieliszewski will be making PowerPoint presentations in different locations throughout Alpena County to provide factual information about the jail project and millage.

On November 7th the public will have to vote yes or no on opening a new jail. The current facility was built in 1956, and since then has been home to health hazards to jail staff and inmates.

Jail tours are currently being offered every Thursday this month to give insights on conditions of the jail. The next presentation will be presented at 7 pm at the Wilson Township Hall today, located at 3746 King Settlement Road.

According to the Alpena County Sheriffs Office some questions concerned citizens have includes: what will happen to the old jail, how many inmates are usually housed at the current jail, and will juveniles be housed at the new jail?

If passed, the millage will support a new jail to be built on M-32, between Sportsmen Drive and Airport Road. If you would like to see when the next presentation will be in your location log on to the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.