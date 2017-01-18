Power of Attorneys to Help Seniors & Families During Alzheimer’s Series Saturday

This Saturday marks the first annual 6 month long Alzheimer’s Series, and there are a lot of key facts that will be presented. But not just on the health side of things, but also the law side of things.

So what happens when a loved one can’t make certain important decisions on their own? That’s where a power of attorney may be the answer.

“When you’re facing long–term care issues, or dementia one of the documents that you really need is a power of attorney. We’ll be talking about that and just talking in general about some of the things you can do legally to prepare yourself for the possibility of long–term healthcare. With Alzheimer’s that’s always a possibility, and impaired decision–making is always a challenge that people face and have to plan for,” Jo Bennett said.

Powers of attorneys don’t just assist with signing documents they are much more.

“Whether they are currently facing long–term health issues or not, it’s a great document for all of us to have. There are also powers of attorneys that assist with healthcare, as well as financial reasons. So when somebody has to make healthcare decisions they need to be empowered to do that and the document which is called the ‘patient advocate designation’ is what allows them to do that,” she added.

During this weekend’s start of the series, Jo Bennett will go over the different types of power of attorneys as well as guidelines every family should follow.

But if you think Jo Bennett is the only person to guide families along with seniors who attend the center think again. For more information on this important series contact the Alpena Senior Citizens Center at 989–356–3585.

The series kicks off this Saturday at the center from 10 am until 3 pm.