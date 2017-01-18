Possible Murder/Suicide Under Investigation

On Saturday morning around 10:30 am a fire erupted on 9920 us 23 North. What happened inside before the fire took place is still under investigation. Investigators believe 62 year–old Patrick Pokorski stabbed and killed his 27-year–old son, Ross, and then set the home on fire.

The results of the autopsy show that Ross died of multiple stab wounds before the fire was started and that Patrick died of smoke inhalation and had no wounds on his body prior to the incident.

On Thursday, June 15th a search warrant was out for Patrick Pokorski. Allegedly, Pokorski approached a female child for immoral purposes. According to Alpena Police Chief Joel Jett, several computers and other potential evidence were seized from the residence and that police have an obligation to complete the investigation.