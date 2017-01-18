Posen Gears Up For 66th Annual Potato Festival

And this weekend will be one you don’t want to miss in Northeast Michigan, the annual Posen Potato Festival will be back in the small town of Posen and be featuring tons of events starting this Friday, September 8th.

This is the 66th year for the historical event; the opening ceremony will began Friday at 6 pm at the Polka Pavilion.

Saturday, September 9th family events will start with the 5k run at 8 am.

The Potato Festival will also be featuring a flea market, historical tours, arts and crafts show, and of course the famous potato cook off.

If you can’t make all of that action, no worries the annual polka pancake dinner, and parade will be held on Sunday, September 10th.

For more information on this weekend’s fun log on to www.posenpotatofestival.com or contact the festival planner at 989–766–8128.