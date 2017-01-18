Police Searching for Suspect in Robbery Outside of Local Pizzeria

Over the weekend a robbery happened at a local pizza place in Hillman, leaving the victim and town shook.

On Saturday a woman was held up at knife point while attempting to close this business- Charley O’s Pizzeria. The incident happened just after 10’oclock that night. The woman was not an employee, but a friend of the owner, helping him out for the night.

“She came out of this door with her purse and the deposit for the night in her purse to get in her car parked right here and go around the corner to the bank,” said Charley Oncina, Owner.

As she came out of the door, the assailant approached her from the side of the building and attempted to grab her purse. At first the woman was unwilling to give it up, but he then pulled out a black hunting knife. According to the owner, who’s been in business for 18 years, break ins have occurred in the area, but nothing like this.

“There’s been never any armed robberies or violent crime in that time to speak of that I’m aware of in that time and probably for many years before…this isn’t what you expect,” said Oncina.

Police are now searching for a white male possibly in his 20s or early 30s, around 5’8”, weighing 180lbs. As for the victim, she was not injured but she sure is devastated.

“I don’t know if she’ll ever help us again and i can’t blame her, she’s seriously shook,” said Oncina.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office.