PNC Awards Grant to Alpena Childcare Center

Alpena Childcare Center was awarded a $3,000 grant Tuesday, thanks to PNC. I was there for all the wonderful action. Alpena Childcare Center will be a little brighter.

Thanks to the local PNC employees the daycare center received a $3,000 grant from the PNC Foundation and the ‘Grow up Great’ Program.

April 4th was elected great day, and part of great month. PNC volunteered with the center through the PNC grants for great hours program.

Mortgage Broker, Angela Tanner said it’s great to give back to the community.

“It’s so rewarding, it’s so wonderful, it’s our way of getting into the community, and giving back. So today we like to celebrate our program,” Tanner said.

Besides grant money, the daycare center was gifted books, puppets, and more.

“Today is great day so we came with the donations, along with some puppets… We donated books, and an IPad. It’s so much fun to see the center excited and of course it’s always fun to volunteer here,” she added.

PNC volunteered over 100 hours within the last 12 months. Tanner said it’s always great to see kids excited when new gifts arrive.

“We told the center prior to that we had a surprise for them and goodies, and so when we were walking in the kids right away the smiles, ‘I love goodies.’ So it was just so exciting to see them in the boxes and couldn’t wait to see what it was. They knew right away that these were puppets, and they were picking out their favorite ones and putting them on their hands. It’s just so wonderful to see those kind of things, and be able to give back to the community like that,” Tanner said.

The Alpena Childcare Center was just one stop for PNC on Tuesday. The bank also awarded Ella White and Lincoln Elementary head start grants and gifts as well for their volunteer hours.

PNC employees have earned over $20,000 for local preschools through the ‘Grow Up Great’ Program over the past four years.

In Alpena for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.