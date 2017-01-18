Pinwheel Garden to be Planted at Alcona County Courthouse in Honor of Child Abuse & Neglect Month

CANPAC and Child and Family Services of Northeast Michigan is planting a pinwheel garden in recognition of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

On Friday, March 31st, at noon on the courthouse lawn, in Harrisville, CANPAC will be planting their pinwheel garden for the 2nd year, to bring awareness of child abuse.

Coordinator, Tamara Quick said the goal is to get people to come up with positive ways to help children in Alcona County suffering from abuse or neglect.

“We just want to create more awareness for people to be more aware that it actually happens, and exists in all of our counties. Even if one child is abused or neglected that’s too many. We all need to be aware of it, and we all can play a part by helping. When communities come together to support children, and families, we all benefit. One action, etc during the month of April will help to protect children from abuse and neglect throughout Michigan,” Quick explained.

If you would like to participate in the pinwheel garden next Friday the program along with a speaker will start once again at noon at the Alcona County Courthouse in Harrisville.