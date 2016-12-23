Pied Piper Christmas Program

The Pied Piper School’s gymnasium was glowing with holiday cheer yesterday afternoon, as students put on the dress rehearsal for their annual Christmas program.

Students performed popular Christmas songs on stage ranging from Feliz Navidad to Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. As the students sang and danced on stage, their families watched with pride in the audience.

Pied Piper Principal, Scott Reynolds, beamed alongside parents as he watched his students perform in a show he says takes a lot of practice and hard work to pull off.

“Our students have to overcome a great deal of challenges in order to be able to function in society. So to be able to come up on the stage and participate in a rehearsal skit or song, it takes a lot of preparation and overcoming a lot of anxiety and trepidation comes with that,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds adds that even the students that might appear to simply be sitting on stage, have worked a great deal to be able to take part in a program like this with their classmates.