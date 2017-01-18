PFC contaminants found in Alpena groundwater

A public meeting will be held this Wednesday to discuss the contaminants recently found in groundwater near the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

The contaminants are perfluorinated chemicals, or PFC’s, which have been found in the groundwater near military bases across the country. The chemicals come from firefighting foam, and in high doses can have adverse health affects for fetuses and breastfed infants, and have been linked to liver, immune and thyroid health problems, as well as cancer.

“We have to be concerned in regard to what we put into our bodies. If it’s something people can be aware of, then they can make choices. But in this case, when you have groundwater contamination, situations arise where people may not be aware they are drinking contaminated water, ” says state representative Sue Allor.

Allor says she will continue to be vigilant with the military’s response, and finding a solution to the problem. She encourages residents to attend the public meeting at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.