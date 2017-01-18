Pettalia Vocational Scholarship

The scholarship was inspired by Pettalias passion with mechanics, he was co–owner of the downtown Union 76 auto repair business in Alpena. Before passing Pettalia spoke about one day having a scholarship for students wanting to peruse a career in vocation. The scholarship is offered to students who attend ACC and covers 4 and a half counties from Cheboygan to Tawas City. This year Karen said it was too difficult to choose just one student to accept the scholarship, so they ended up choosing 6 applicants.