People For Social Justice Looking To Make An Impact

Over 100 concerned citizens gathered tonight (1/25) at the Alpena County Library to discuss issues ranging from the Affordable Care Act to climate change.

People for Social Justice formed a little over a month ago, deciding that if they really want to make a change in the world, they need to take action.

Citizens of all ages, ranging across the political spectrum, gathered to voice their concerns over dozens of issues.

The group first broke up into several smaller action committees, which then determined key issues that they would like to focus on.

Members then started working on plans of attack on the local, state, and national level.

Substitute coordinator Pauline Buchner applauded the group for being inclusive to members spanning the entire political spectrum, saying everyone needs to remain open minded to differing ideals.

“The different points of view help because we get to see things from another side of interest. That way we are not narrow minded. We like to keep open minds.”

One of groups that was created tonight focused on the issue of climate change.

Members discussed fracking, the Line Five Pipeline, and various other environmental issues.

Janet Fairchild was one of the members of the committee, and said if change is going to happen, action has to be taken.

“We’re going to begin to strategize. What can we do as a group of citizens to make our leaders at the state, and national, and local level actually begin to think more seriously about some of the policy decisions that they’re going to make, that affect all of us.”

Fairchild went on to mention how inspiring it was that a grassroots movement such as this is taking place in Alpena.

The group plans on meeting monthly, and if you’re interested in learning more you can contact Pauline Buchner at 989–340–0391.