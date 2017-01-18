Penobscot 14 Raffle Winner Revealed

The Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary has a winner for the Penobscot handcrafted classic wooden boat. Out of 1,260 tickets sold, the winning ticket belonged to Ray Keith.

A native of Scottville, Michigan, Keith bought the winning ticket while visiting Alpena taking a cruise on the Lady Michigan to explore the local shipwrecks.

The 14-foot boat took hundreds of hours from local craftsman to complete preserving northeast Michigan’s maritime heritage.

Overall $3,000 was raised during the boat contest. The proceeds from the raffle will be used to support local education programs offered through the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Congrats to Mr. Keith and enjoy your boat!