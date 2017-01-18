Peaceful Protesters Want A Word With Congressman Jack Bergman

“It’s not a protest, but a request. We’re requesting him to meet with us and talk to us and listen to us,” says Judy Stillion, one of the organizers of local grassroots group People For Social Justice.

Early Wednesday morning, two local groups came together for one common goal, as they took a stand outside Alpena Community College. The People For Social Justice and The Action Group of Northeast Michigan hoped their presence would be recognized by 1st District Congressman Jack Bergman.Group members say he’s given them little to no response since moving to Washington, so when they heard he was scheduled to give a presentation at the college today, they thought it was a chance they couldn’t pass up.

Organizers from the two groups have requested Bergman’s presence at a town hall meeting, but so far have been unable to make that happen. Judie Stillion says Bergman’s involvement in several committees could really give northern Michigan a voice.

“He’s on the Budget Committee, he’s on the Veteran’s Committee, and Natural Resources Committee. Natural resources in this neck of the woods? There are all kinds of issues that we would like him to hear about,” she adds.

Alpena Community College did not have a role in the peaceful protest today, but the school says it supports what the groups are trying to do, and encourages people to exercise their rights, like we saw today.