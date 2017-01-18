Payless Shoes Closing it’s Doors in Alpena Mall

Payless Shoes in Alpena is closing its doors. Reporter, Star Connor spoke with the mall owner to learn the details.

It’s been only a couple of days since payless shoe source announced that they were filing for chapter 11. The shoe store revealed that they were closing their doors at the Alpena Mall within hours of the bankruptcy announcement.

Mall Owner, Brian Winter said his Payless Store is one of 10 Michigan locations that will be calling it quits.

“From what I understand they are targeting small market stores and that’s what we have. We’re a small market, regional mall; it’s a little store so they’re larger stand along stores, like Saginaw,” Winter said.

I know they are also closing Bay City, Cadillac, but there’s 10 of them in Michigan,” he added.

As for the affect on customer service and the community, winter says it’s not a positive thing, but also not a bad thing.

“I don’t think this store closing is necessarily reflective of Alpena. I think it’s part of their corporate strategy, we just happen to fall into a group,” Winter explained.

Winter said he’d like to find a store to replace payless when they empty their selves.

“My goal will be finding something else to go in that space and give another option for people to shop. Hopefully we can do that fairly quickly,” Winter said.

As for what types of stores, Winter said he’d love to see stores like TJ Maxx, or Rue 21 and other clothing stores that may find interest in coming to Alpena Mall.

“As far as other options, I’d love to see some more clothing stores. I think people in general would like to see that. That’s something I’m certainly trying to recruit, but I can’t just snap my fingers,” Winter said.

Overall Payless will be closing 400 stores in the United States, and in Puerto Rico. Payless has not released a date for the Alpena location.

In Alpena for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.