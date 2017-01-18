Patronicity Fundraiser for Future Alpena Dog Park Kicks-Off at Nucleus Lounge

Nucleus Lounge was jammed packed earlier this week for the kick off fundraiser to benefit the future Alpena dog park.

Take a look.

There wasn’t a single chair left inside of Nucleus Lounge as residents of Alpena joined together to kick-start the patronicity fundraiser for the future Alpena dog park.

It all started when two ladies had a vision, and that dream was to have a park for their dogs to run wild and free.

“I have a very hyper dog who I spend a lot of time out playing with and just kept going to places and looking for a place that needed a place that she could play and we didn’t have one that was safe for her, fenced in so I thought we needed a place that she could go,” Alisha Manning said.

Alisha and Abby want to raise $6,000 with a 30-day campaign so that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Program will match that price giving the project a grand total of $12,000

“We need the help to raise the money so that we have enough to build the park for the dogs,” Abby O’Bryan said.

The future dog park wouldn’t be the ordinary play heaven for dogs; Abby and Alisha have some pretty unique ideas for the water front location.

“We’d really like to see some agility equipment for the dogs to play around, a fire hydrant for them to play on, just anything that they can use to socialize with other dogs. We want them to get their exercise and get out and about,” Manning explained.

As for support from the community, both ladies say thank you.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come out. It’s a great community project. People have been very supportive, and there’s a lot of people in town that have dogs, and there’s a lot of people that want a place to take them to play,” Manning said.

In Alpena, for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.