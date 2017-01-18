Parking Lot Behind City Hall Closed this Weekend

A public parking lot will be closed this weekend due to the upcoming Walleye Tournament. Beginning Saturday, July 22nd at 6am, the north half of the large parking lot and small customer parking lot behind City Hall will be closed.

The reason for the closure is to make way for boat and trailer parking for the Walleye Tournament that will be held at the City of Alpena’s Marina. The lot will reopen to the public around 5:30pm, and it will be back available to use for public events.

Volunteers will be on site to direct traffic, and barricades will be in place to close those driveways.