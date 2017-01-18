Ossineke Man Arrested, Allegedly Beat 1-Year-Old Child

An Ossineke man is in custody after police say he physically beat a one-year-old child.



48-year-old Duwain Buchler was arrested on a 3-count felony warrant, stemming from an investigation that began in November.



The investigation began when a one-year-old child was brought into the MidMichigan Medical Center Emergency Room, with what was determined to be a fracture to the child’s right arm, and multiple contusions on the child’s head and face.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Alpena Police conducted a joint investigation, which led to charges being sought, and Buchler’s arrest.



Buchler was arraigned in 88th District Court on Wednesday on charges of 1st and 3rd degree child abuse and lying to a peace officer during a criminal investigation.



First-degree child abuse could carry a sentence up to life in prison, Buchler’s bond is set at $200,000.00.



Alpena police would like to thank members of the alpena children advocacy center, alcona health and center’s and midmichigan medical center for their assistance in the investigation.