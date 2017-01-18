Volunteers Donate The “Gift of Life” In Oscoda County

Many faces, both young adults and seniors, gathered at the American legion post 274 in Oscoda County today. The cause? To donate something quite special—their blood. It’s a fairly quick and easy process that could end up saving a life in the long run. Now an adult, volunteer Danny Galahari has been donating his blood since high school.

“It’s just an opportunity to give something back. Just something easy and simple I can do. It doesn’t take anything but a little bit of time,” said Galahari.

Just last year nearly 2.8 million people donated their blood. This year the American Red Cross is looking forward to even more volunteers. Donors must be at least sixteen years old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in good general health. Even those with minor health issues like high blood pressure or diabetes are eligible to donate.

If you’re like me and not so fond of needles, then I’m sure you can find comfort in the fact that a little prick could save a life.

Registered nurse Tenise Powell says, “I guess people don’t realize that blood truly is the gift of life because without it your body doesn’t function. Just about every part of your body needs blood to function. So without it or you’ve lost a lot of blood then people that are willing to donate…free gift of life”

For more information or to find a location where you can donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1–800–733–2767.