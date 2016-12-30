Options Pregnancy Center Holds Bottle Drive for Future Goals in 2017

Options Pregnancy Center is hosting a bottle drive to benefit the pregnancy center.

If you have any bottles left over from the holidays the center is asking that you drop off bottles on January 7th at TriPoint Church of God from 1 pm until 4 pm.

The center’s goal is to expand services starting in 2017.

Center Director, Emily Potter said every donation helps men and women in the community facing an unexpected pregnancy or related issue.

“The community has been very generous in the way that they have supported us thus far, and we want to continue that in 2017 so we can do more for the community…so it means a lot.

What some people see as a bottle or a piece of trash is money to us, so something as small as to donating those things and you know we’ve looked into doing things like this throughout the year to help bring that income in,” Potter said.

Potter also said that the bottle drive would help bring new resources like more education and programs for future parents.

“We offer peer counseling, we offer support, we offer free pregnancy test, and a clean place to come and sit and discuss how a pregnancy is going to affect this young ladies life.

And also we have resources available for the men as well, and also resources for their parents, and other family members. If they want support they can find it at options,” Potter said.

All donations are tax deductible and will be recognized by the IRS.

Again the bottle drive will take place on Saturday, January 7th from 1 pm until 4 pm at TriPoint Church of God.