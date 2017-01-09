Options Pregnancy Center Bottle Drive a Success: Goals in 2017 Off to a Great Start

Options Pregnancy Center hosted their holiday bottle drive to benefit their organization Saturday. Here’s a look at that story.

There were bottles scattered everywhere, but for a great cause. Saturday options pregnancy center hosted their bottle drive collecting any types of bottles left over from the holidays to benefit the center’s goals to expand services for 2017.

Center Director, Emily Potter said the donations and bottles received over the weekend made many residents aware of the work the organization is trying to bring forth.

“Every little bit helps, and everybody can do something. It might not be a $10,000 donation but every little bit does help and it’s just refreshing to me to live in a place that people do care about the community organizations that are here. We have quite a few here. I’ve been here a year as far as this position and we have just seen things increase by leaps and bounds and we’re seeing more clients that are more consistent and that gives me hope, because that means that people know we’re here now, and they know how to find us when they are in need which is the whole purpose behind options pregnancy center,” Potter said.

The bottle drop off was located at TriPoint Church of God. There were hundreds of bottles collected….even cash donations. Volunteer and board member, Sue Kroll said she was amazed by the generosity of donors.

“About 20 minutes later and behold there’s this person putting groceries in their car.

I went up to her and asked her, I said: “I’m with the options pregnancy center…i said my name is sue, and would you be interested in donating your bottles and cans for our fundraiser today for the options pregnancy center?’ and she said ‘I sure would and so that’s how we came up with a whole back seat of empty cans and bottles,” Kroll described.

Former family doctor and now board member at options, Don Spaeth said women aren’t the only ones pregnant. Spaeth said the center is about helping out the entire family.

“As a physician I’ve delivered over a 1,000 babies. And I know that when women are pregnant there are also a lot of emotions. There are other options then aborting the baby and i want to help them. Also not only is the woman pregnant, but she has a partner that has to be helped.

It’s amazing at how many different people come and drop off…some drop off just a few bottles which is fine, and some drop off a whole bag full which is even better,” Spaeth said.

With Saturday’s bottle drop off, options hopes to bring new resources like more education and programs for future parents.

