Optimist Club Hosts Family Fun Day

The Alpena Optimist Club held up their end of a longstanding tradition to gather families to celebrate spring break with a day of fun for families. At 9:00 am this morning, families gathered in the high school’s gym at various stands where they could win prizes, find out about local businesses, and eat their hearts content of hotdogs and popcorn, provided by one of the many generous donor’s of today’s event, Perch’s IGA.

Optimist Club member Pat Pfeifer says today’s event would never happen without the help of countless local businesses. It makes her emotional just listing the donors’ names.

“Thunder Bay Chrysler Jeep, Across the Bay Café, Wal-Mart, Decorative Panels, John’s Electric, Perch’s IGA, Dean Arbor Lincoln Ford, Clif Anshuitz, and so many others. Mcdonald’s on M–32…There’s just so many. So, so many that have helped us, that I just thank you. It humbles me.”

The event hasn’t always been at this level of grandeur. Pfeifer says she often hears older fun day goers say they remember going to spring break fun day when they were young.

“Yes. This has been going on for generations. Generations.”

The Alpena Optimist Club holds the event each year in hopes of giving kids that didn’t get to visit warmer climates, something to look forward to over the holiday.