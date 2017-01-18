Operation Holiday Gearing Up For 26th Annual Fundraiser

Thanks to generous donations, the Vietnam Veterans have a new and improved building for the upcoming holidays, to launch their annual program, Operation Holidays, and Toys for Kids and Feed a Family.

Cleaning and gearing up to start Santa’s workshop, the new building couldn’t be complete without a good scrub.

The new location should be up and running by November 1st, but the organization will take donations anytime.

If you would like to make a donation for Operation Holidays, Toys for Kids and Feed a Family contact Tammy Kish at 989–464–5588 or contact Wayne trapp at 989–657–5543.