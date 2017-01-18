Operation Christmas Child is Accepting Shoebox Drop-Offs for ‘National Collection Week’

Operation Christmas Child is currently loading up shoebox gifts that will land in the hands of many children around the world.

Last week WBKB News covered local volunteers, and churches as they worked endless hours to put together toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, and now over 9,000 shoeboxes will be dropped off this week in honor of National Collection Week.

The gifts will to go to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and more.

Alpena residents and other national volunteers hope to reach 12 million children this Christmas.

During the drop off week, participants can follow their box that they created and receive a tracking label to discover the destination.

If you still need to drop off a shoebox that you made you can take your gift to the Alpena Free Methodist Church located on North Ripley Boulevard. The last day for drop off’s is Monday, November 20th.