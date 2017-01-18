One Local Business Donates Over 50 Pair of Shoes For Back to School

Monday is the start of a brand new day, but it’s also the start of a new school year.

Thanks to the AMA Educational Service District and their annual shoe palooza the staff at Cliff Anschuetz donated over 50 pairs of shoes for students’ ages 3 to 12 in the Alpena, Montmorency, and Alcona Counties to wear this school year.

“It’s beyond describable in a way to have the support from the community, there are families that need this kind of support and so it’s just incredible to get that from a local business,” Angie Bruning, Coordinator of AMAESD Great Start Collaborative said.

Participating with the shoe palooza for over 3 years now, Jamie Anschuetz said it’s a blessing to be able to give back to kids.

“We just love being apart of helping kids in our community that needs new shoes to start off the school year,” Anschuetz said.

Reflecting on the past, Anschuetz said she’s proud of her father for giving back to the community without hesitation.

“The first year I came to my dad I said: “There’s some kids in our community that need shoes, I got an email from someone, and he said well the list can’t be that long. So I pulled out the list and he just folded it up and handed it back and just said get them all, so he’s a very giving man and I’m proud of him,” Anschuetz added.

And thanks to the donations, there will be 500 happy toes walking the halls on come Monday morning.