Onaway Man Denied Appeal for Murder of 24-Day Old Baby

An Onaway man serving time for the murder of a 24-day old baby, was denied an appeal by the Michigan Supreme Court.

20-year old Joshua Alan Tough was convicted of first degree felony murder, and first degree child abuse in 2015, for the 2014 death of Ashton Richardson.

Doctor’s ruled Ashton’s death as a homicide, stating that the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head.

At sentencing, Tough confessed that he threw the baby after losing his temper. He was 17 years old at the time of the incident, and was not the biological father of the baby. The Supreme Court, who wasn’t persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed, denied tough’s application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment from the court of appeals. Tough will remain in prison for 32–70 years.

The mother of Ashton and Tough’s former girlfriend, Kirsten Richardson, was convicted of 3rd degree child abuse.

Tough is currently being held at the Carson City correctional facility in Michigan.