Old Train Depot Transformed Into Wedding Destination

Say farewell to the old Fletcher Street Brewery and hello to riverfront weddings and other events coming this spring as the historic train depot is transformed into a rustic, chic event venue.

The old building on Fletcher Street will be transformed by Joanna and husband Aaron Cooper, owners of As You Wish in downtown Alpena. The couple says the depot will be a great wedding destination, driving more people to experience the beautiful city of Alpena.

The building will reflect it’s historic, industrial purpose while exuding a new air of elegance. This rustic trend has seen popularity over the past few years, and the coopers have a great opportunity to bring it to Alpena, with riverfront property, and a gazebo overlooking the Thunder Bay River.

With NOAA right next door, and the Lady Michigan Glass Bottom Boat Tours on the river, Joanna says the possibilities are endless. The couple adds that live music and entertainment are other great uses for the building when its not being rented out.

To learn more or book an event, go to the Fletcher Street Depot Facebook page or contact the couple through their downtown business, As You Wish.