Notable Michigan Author, William Rapai Coming to Alpena March 23rd

A notable author from Michigan will be coming to the Alpena County Library to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary. On March 23rd William Rapai will be making another stop to Alpena to talk about his hit book, ‘Lake Invaders, Invasive Species.’

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native will talk about the 180 exotic species that live in the Great Lakes. Development Coordinator, Jessica Luther said it’s important for people to attend so that they can learn more about the Great Lakes Eco System.

“It’s a very important issue right now, with us living so close to the lake, but also with the watershed in the area. I think using different venues to promote awareness of these issues to audiences is important. The marine sanctuary does a good job, as well as the Michigan Great Lakes Stuartship initiative. I think the library also bringing in people to talk about it helps widen the audience and raises awareness. There’s so much recreation in the water here, and if the Eco System is being destroyed then tourism will go down and it will make a far reaching impact,” Luther said.

If you’re interested in learning more about his book, the author will be at the Alpena County Library on March 23rd at 6 pm.