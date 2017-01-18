Norway Party Store Kicking Off Upcoming Ice Fishing & Chili Cook-Off With Fireworks in Memory of 2 Time Winner, Justin Wieschowcki

Fish lovers get ready because the Norway Party Store Ice Fishing and Chili Cook-Off will be held next Saturday, February 18th from 7 am to 3 pm.

Hosted by Roland and Kathy Frey, the 11th annual fishing tournament was moved to next Saturday due to weather conditions.

Roland Frey wanted to make sure the conditions for the tournament were safe for the community to enjoy.

Frey said fire works would kick off the tournament in memory of Justin Wieschowcki who was a 2-time winner but past away a couple years ago.

He said it’s about keeping Justin’s memory alive.

“We’re doing the fireworks in memory of Justin Wieschowcki, he was in the tournament from the beginning for a good many years for 9 years I think before he passed away. He loved fireworks so the tournament gets started with fireworks at 7 am in memory of Justin Wieschowcki,” Frey said.

Frey added that he wants families to have a fun day out on the ice. There will be 10 contestants for the chili cook off portion of the event.

This is the 4th year the cook off has been added to the ice fishing event. Winner of the cook off gets an 8 lb prime rib roast.