Northland Area Credit Union Coming to Alpena

There’s a new credit union coming to town. Northland Area Credit Union will be making it’s way to Alpena.

The credit union received approval of a zoning change during Monday night’s municipal council meeting, which will allow the project to proceed. This zoning change will allow the credit union to construct a building that is four stories tall. The credit union currently has 15 branches located throughout Northeast lower Michigan.

The new building will be located on a vacant parcel just north of the shopping center, at the intersection of Bagley Street and M–32.

A spokesman for the credit union says that 45 to 60 employees will be needed at the new building. The new corporate headquarters in Alpena is expected to be finished in the Spring of 2018.