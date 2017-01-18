Northeast Michigan Priest Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Case

The Presque Isle County Courthouse was a full courtroom today, as the Obwaka case continued.

Residents from all over the county were present in the courtroom for Reverend Sylvester Obwaka’s arraignment hearing. The former Saint Ignatius priest is being accused of assaulting a 28–year–old male, in February of this year.

We later learned that the victim is also a priest. Last week, the victim testified in court claiming that he was assaulted while sleeping at the reverend’s home. Today in court, Obwaka pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“We have reviewed the charges in reading…He entered a plea of ‘not guilty on all accounts,” Honorable Scott L. Pavlich stated during Monday’s hearing.

Last Tuesday Obwaka’s bond was denied. The reverend is still being held without bond and remains lodged at the Presque Isle County Jail.

The judge said that the trial would occur within 90 days of the preliminary date. No trial date has been set yet.

Live in Rogers City, for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.