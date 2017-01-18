Nick’s Southside Diner Makes List of Must-Try Diners In Michigan

Nick’s Southside Diner is recognized for its fabulous food a second time this year, after both the Alpena and Alcona locations made it onto Mlive.com’s list of must-try diners in Michigan.

Mlive.com took a survey of the state of Michigan’s 83 counties, and the two locally renowned diners both received recognition for their amazing food. When we checked in at the Alpena location, the word was pretty unanimous. Nick’s Southside diner does just about everything well.

“Well I find it all pretty good, but the fish is flaky and tender. Chicken or omelettes. It’s the best chicken you’re gonna find. The hamburgers are good, and so is the breakfast. Usually just a burger. We come here after games, I play for the flyers and always come here after win or lose. It’s kinda become a tradition to come eat.”

Nick on the other hand says his diner’s success is all because of its faithful customers.

“We do pretty well, thank God. You know, our clientele are really following and they’re forthcoming all the time, so they keep us moving and they keep us busy.”

Nick’s Southside Diner is open 24 hours 5 days a week, and you can find the Alpena location on US–23 South. Its sister location, Nick and Ivy’s Country Diner, can be found on North Curran road in Alcona County.