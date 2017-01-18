New Parking Changes Downtown

The city of Alpena is putting things in reverse and changing the way that visitors park downtown.

The new parking arrangement has been made on River St. from 2nd Ave. to 3rd Ave., requiring visitors to back in to parking spaces. Some think it’s a good idea, while others disagree. The change was made as an effort to add more parking spaces to the thriving downtown area.

Parking frontward is violating the law. Alpena City Police are being lenient for now, placing reminders on the windshields of frontward parkers.