New Look For State Troopers

In 2017, the Michigan State Police will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary, and yesterday they unveiled a new look to go along with it.

The new campaign–style straw hat was voted on and approved by over 80 percent of the state polices rank and file.

Prior to the April vote Michigan was just one of six states across the country whose troopers did not wear the campaign hats.

To date more than 1,700 hats have been distributed to posts throughout the state.

According to the Michigan State Police the new design will cost $64.50, which is nearly $10 cheaper than the previous style.

In total MSP has allocated $115,000 to outfit every trooper.