New Emerging Chocolate High

Who doesn’t love choclate? From candy bars to shakes, and even a delicious topping for strawberries! But some are loving it a little too much, using it to reach a newfound chocolate high.

Recently, some kids and adults have been snorting chocolate powder called Coco Loko. The powder claims to elevate your mood, and provide a euphoric energy rush. It was created by an Orlando-based supplement company and it sells for about $24.99.

Doctors are voicing concerns about the new trend, saying that some of its ingredients such as taurine and guarana are known to increase blood pressure and cause heart palpitations.

On the other hand the creator of the chocolate powder describes it as giving similar results to energy drinks. The powder is not FDA approved. Government officials have requested that the fda investigate the product, which is currently being sold at some retail stores and online.