New Airport Terminal Proposal

A new terminal at the Alpena County Regional Airport is in the works, as the current single–terminal airport is not large enough for the traffic it sees. But, Michiganders may have to wait a few years before seeing the proposed locally themed terminal.

The preliminary design of the terminal will take place in 2017–2018, with the bid process and construction taking place in 2019 and 2020. The terminal will incorporate the same fundamental planning as the other, but will have a unique local flavor added to it.

With inspiration from Alpena’s natural environment, some ideas that have been tossed around include a nautical theme, the use of lighthouses, as well as artwork and historically preserved artifacts from Alpena. Local wood and stone are also being discussed as material for the interior and exterior of the terminal.

The terminal is currently 7,000 square feet, but the new one would more than double its size to exceed 17,000 square feet. Costing roughly 12.6 million dollars, the terminal project will be primarily funded by the FAA, and include a new parking system as well as improvements to the apron of the airfield and the airfield itself.