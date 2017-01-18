NEMSCA Recieves OVER $13,000 Donation

.

The Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency recently received a large donation to help even more families in need. For almost 50 years, NEMSCA has played a key role in fighting the war on poverty. Every year, they help hundreds of families.

Some of their major programs include assistance with food, homelessness, and utility bills. They employ over 700 individuals over a 21 county territory– including Alpena County. Through the warm hearts, warm homes campaign they were able to receive a generous donation to continue these efforts.

“It’s a collaborative partnership between WCMU, Isabella Bank, Consumers Energy, and the Michigan Community Action Association which we are a part of. Isabella Bank and Consumers Energy match dollar for dollar contributions that are to WCMU, and then the dollars that are generated by zip code go back to the counties from which they are generated. Then we in turn use that money to help out with home heating, electric bills, and those kinds of things,” Says Lisa Bolen, NEMSCA Executive Director.

This is the second year that the program has distributed funding to NEMSCA. However, this year’s donation was far greater- awarding NEMSCA a donation of $13,270.

“We really appreciate Consumers Energy and their generosity. We as an organization-as we always have- will make sure that those dollars are put to the best possible use and that they’re stretched throughout our service area,” says Bolen.