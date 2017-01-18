NEMIGLESI Network, Plastic F.L.O.A.T. 4H Program Teaches Locals to Say No to Plastic

A special presentation will be performed during the final Shipwreck Alley Roller Derby Bout, kids from the NEMIGLESI Network, Plastics F.L.O.A.T. 4H Program, will bring awareness to attendees on the dangers of plastic in Lake Huron.

The time has come for the final Shipwreck Alley Roller Derby Bout. The Ship-Faced Seagals and the 45th Paralyzers will be facing off this Friday at Northern Lights Arena.

Kids involved in the Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative Network, Plastics F.L.O.A.T. 4H Program will be performing at halftime to raise awareness about the impact of single–use plastics.

The goal is to encourage everyone to say no to using plastic to help keep Lake Huron and other parts of the environment safe. The kids that made the bag monsters will be performing a special song during the halftime of Friday’s Bout. They will also be available to help those interested make their own reusable bag.

Gass adds that the students plan to give out reusable bags in local grocery stores in the fall to help better support them an their efforts to stop using plastic to protect the great lakes.