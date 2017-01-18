Alpena, MichiganLocal Weather Alerts
NCAA Basketball Coverage On CBS

Posted By: Patrick Corwin February 21, 2017

Watch NCAA Basketball Coverage On CBS 11.1 This Weekend

SATURDAY

12:00pm – SMU @ Connecticut

2:00pm – Florida @ Kentucky

4:00pm – Duke @ Miami

 

 

SUNDAY

2:00pm – Syracuse @ Louisville

4:00pm – Big Ten Wildcard

