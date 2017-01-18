Alpena, Michigan
HEADLINES
January 18, 2017
|
Craft Beer Fest Coming To Alpena
February 22, 2017
|
Rogers City Priest Charged With Sexually Assaulting 28 Year Old Man
February 21, 2017
|
Alpena, MI Forecast 2-21-17
February 21, 2017
|
NCAA Basketball Coverage On CBS
February 21, 2017
|
Local Schools Learn About Winter Safety
February 21, 2017
|
Alpena’s Best Kept Secret: Nick’s Southside Diner
February 20, 2017
|
Alpena, MI Forecast 2-20-17
February 20, 2017
|
Over 100 Attend 11th Annual Norway Party Store Ice Fishing Tournament and Chili Cook-Off
NCAA Basketball Coverage On CBS
Watch NCAA Basketball Coverage On CBS 11.1 This Weekend
SATURDAY
12:00pm – SMU @ Connecticut
2:00pm – Florida @ Kentucky
4:00pm – Duke @ Miami
SUNDAY
2:00pm – Syracuse @ Louisville
4:00pm – Big Ten Wildcard
