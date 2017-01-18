National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

This week, the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office draws attention to National Crime Victims’ Rights. Their theme this year is summed up into three words– strength, resilience, and justice. Throughout the week, they celebrate and honor 33 years of securing rights and services for victims of crime and those that advocate on their behalf.

These rights and services are secured through the Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties paid by offenders. The fund supports services for victims of all types of crimes, and includes assistance for survivors of homicide, child abuse, human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“It’s a time period set aside to reflect on victims and the trauma that they go through and also to celebrate the people that help them. There’s a lot of different organizations throughout the community that help people who are victimized,” Says Nancy Szejabach, Victim’s Assistance Coordinator.

Here in Alpena County those organizations include Hope Shores Alliance, NEMSCA, and Crime Victims Compensation Fund. All of these organizations aid in a variety of services for victims including counseling, housing, assistance with medical bills and legal issues. The most common crimes that people fall victim to are domestic violence and assault.

If you or someone you know are a victim of crime and in need of assistance please contact Nancy Szejbach at 989– 354– 9748.