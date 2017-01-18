Name Released in Rogers City Fatal Fire

The Rogers City Fire Department has released the name of the victim from Friday’s fatal fire. 64-Year-Old, Lorna Litzner, died in the fire when her trailer house went up in flames in Rogers City.

According to Fire Chief, Michael Kroll, the blaze started around 3 a.m. at 1621 Morley Drive. Kroll said the house was a total loss, and Litzner was found inside.

Her name was not released her family were notified. As to what started the fire…those details are still under investigation.

Rogers City Police and Ambulance, the Michigan State Police and the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office were all on location during Friday’s fatal fire.