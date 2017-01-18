Multiple Weekend Deaths Over Michigan Lakes

Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face down Saturday night, in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park.

Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake. Another incident involved a 23-year-old woman who disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake, in St Joseph County.

In Northern Michigan, authorities recovered the body of a 52-year-old Grayling man on Sunday morning, after he jumped into Lake Margarette in Crawford County on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, Mike Stanley, jumped into the water to retrieve an item that fell overboard and wasn’t able to get back to his boat due to high winds. As temperatures are getting warmer and permitting water activities, it is important to take necessary safety precautions.

“Stay with a buddy, don’t go out by yourself…at least it’s not recommended to venture out by yourself. Have a buddy with you have a form of communication, let somebody know where you’re going,” said Officer Andrew Babione of the St. Ignace Coast Guard.

Officer Babione also advises to never leave you’re capsized vessel, even if you think you can swim to shore, and always wear a life vest.