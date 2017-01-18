MSP Warns Residents to Lock-Up Their Vehicles

After a busy week of multiple complaints, the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents to lock up their vehicles. Last week troopers responded to a couple of larceny from motor vehicle complaints.

They’re now reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times. According to the Michigan State Police, a vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Nearly half of those thefts occur because a door was unlocked or keys were in the ignition.

To avoid this, troopers say owners should avoid leaving valuables in their car, park in well–lit areas, turn on exterior lights at night, and install a car alarm.