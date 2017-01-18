MSP Angel Program Sees Continued Success

Michigan State Police saw a second success with its Angel Program.

Last Wednesday, MSP Alpena Post was able to help a 64–year old Alpena woman check herself into a treatment facility for alcohol addiction. By word of mouth of the Angel Program, the woman and her family contacted MSP for help in treating her addiction.

The Angel Program is supported by the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI), and aims to give those addicted to drugs an alcohol judgment–free assistance with getting help.