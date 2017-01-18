As Northeast Michigan has seen a trend of increased narcotics use over the past few years, MSP Alpena Post has gotten creative in its response with a new program to help those suffering with addiction.

The Angel Program opened on Monday, and its purpose is to give people a safe way to let go of the drugs or alcohol, and get some help. And according to State Trooper Ashley Simpson, other states that implemented the program have seen a decline in crime.

“In other areas, they found that when they implemented the Angel Program, that a lot of their property crimes went down, the petty thefts, breaking into cars, retail fraud, because people were no longer seeking that addiction,” Simpson says.

MSP along with Northern Michigan Regional Entity will provide addicts a chance to surrender themselves to police and seek treatment, with the help of Angel volunteers who have overcome addiction themselves. These Angels will meet the surrendered person after a brief background and medical check, and go with them to the nearest treatment facility that has an opening. Any unused narcotics can be surrendered at this time without the individual facing criminal charges.

The Angel Program will use money set aside by MSP to help cover the costs, but donations will be accepted. Cash and money orders can be dropped off at the post in Alpena, or mailed to the MSP Angel Program Coordinator at their mailing address below.