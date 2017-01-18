More Memorial Day Ceremonies at Little Flanders Field

Taking in more Memorial Day activities, residents moved on to Little Flanders Field after the parade and the tossing of the bouquet to honor those who were lost at sea.

Honoring the 161 who rest in Little Flanders Field, a speaker, prayer, and lying of the wreaths was presented around lunchtime just before the May showers.

Member of the Marine Corp League, Agnus Ferguson participated in a number of events on Monday. She said it was her way to say thank you. Ferguson said seeing so many people honoring those who died is amazing.