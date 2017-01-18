Miss Sunrise Side Pageant to Crown Another Winner This Weekend

It’s that time of year again to crown another Miss Sunrise Side, and Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen.

The annual scholarship pageant is taking place this Saturday, November 11th at Alcona High School.

23 girls will be competing for their chance to represent Northeast Michigan and win a scholarship to the college of their choice.

The pageant isn’t just about being a pretty face and winning a crown, the girls competing also make an impact in the local community.

“These girls come in and they work hard. They share their talent but they are basically giving back to the community. If you look at where we are at on the map as the ‘sunrise side’ we are in one of the lowest income areas in Michigan and if not in the U.S. Coming together and helping these individuals get an opportunity to earn a scholarship so they can further their education and they can get into a degree where they better themselves that’s what it’s about,” Executive Director, Ann Kramer said.

Past contestants have moved on to become doctors, teachers and more serving, working, and returning to Northeast Michigan. The crown winner will have their chance to compete for Miss Michigan next year.

Doors for this weekend’s pageant will open at 5:30 pm. The pageant will start at 6 pm.