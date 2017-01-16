Miss Sunrise Side Pagaent Changes up Show this Year: Contestants Compete From All Over the State

If you are a pageant lover this event is for you. The Miss Sunrise Side and Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen competitions will be held next Saturday, January 21st at Alcona High School.

10 young women will be fighting for their shine to win the title of Miss Sunrise Side. 8 girls will be competing for the Miss Sunrise Side Teen title.

This is the first time that contestants will be competing from across the state. Contestants will compete in 5 categories, including interview, talent, on stage question, evening-wear and swimwear.

Winner of the miss sunrise side title will receive $1,000 in scholarship funds for her future education.

The winner will also receive a full–year scholarship to Alpena Community College. The competitions will begin at 6 p.m.

Each winner will also have her chance to compete for the Miss Michigan and Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen titles this summer.