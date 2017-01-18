Miss Sunrise Side & Miss Sunrise Outstanding Teen Pageant Returns!

Miss Sunrise Side and Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant will be returning soon.

The pageant is currently accepting applications for participants who would like to compete for a chance to win a scholarship to a school of their choice.

They also will have the chance to compete at Miss Michigan, and serve the Northeast Michigan community for the upcoming 2018-year.

“People just assume we’re just pretty girls on a stage, that’s not true. These young ladies are intelligent; they’re passionate about their platform, they have community service hours, and they’re going to college making something of themselves and they’re doing this while doing pageants. I think for local girls this is something that I stress. This will prepare you for interviews for careers; this will prepare you to have confidence in front of anybody while feeling like you can conquer the world. It’s so important for girls to understand that because there is a miss conception and the more we get people involved with the program, the more we can abolish that miss conception,” former Miss Sunrise, Kathleen Kramer said.

Miss sunrise side’s pageant will take place on Saturday, November 11th at 6 pm at Alcona High School.