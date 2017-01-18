Miss Sunrise Side and Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen Declare 2016 Winners

The Miss Sunrise Side and the Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen have declared a winner.

Last night 10 young women fought for their chance to shine and win the title of Miss Sunrise Side. 8 girls competed for the Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen title.

The competition took place at Alcona High School where the ladies were judged in 5 categories including interview, talent, questions, evening wear, and swimwear.

Former Miss Sunrise Side, Kathleen Kramer said Friday night, the pageant is about building young leaders.

“The Miss America organization is the leading scholarship organization for young women in America today, and I think it’s important for everybody to understand that because there is such a stigma against pageants. That they’re only beauty pageants that you have to be beautiful, that you have to be thin, and you have to look a certain way, but that’s not true. Miss America embodies service, and style, and scholarship, and success. We are building young women today to be independent leaders,” Kramer said.

Miss Sunrise Side 2016 is Kayla Pingel. Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen 2016 is Elizabeth Wirth. Miss Sunrise Side will receive $1,000 in scholarship funds for her future education.

Miss Sunrise Side will also receive a full year scholarship to Alpena Community College. Both of the ladies will also have her chance to compete for the Miss Michigan and Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen titles this summer.

1st Runner Up for Miss Sunrise Side is, Nicole Miller. 2nd Runner Up, is Kendra Rocha. 1st Runner Up for Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen is, Emma Wright and 2nd Runner Up is, Mollie Rodenhouse.