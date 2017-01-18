MidMichigan Medical Center Hosts Annual Quilt Sale

Whether we like it or not, summer is coming to an end, and there’s no better way to embrace the transition to fall than by stocking up on some warm blankets. Residents were able to do just that as the medical center hosted their two–day quilt sale.

The lobby of Alpena’s MidMichigan Medical Center was filled with quilts, comforters, linens, and more. A Lansing-based company provided all items with a deal of 20% off, to help raise funds for a good cause. Different patterns were on site, ranging from adult to kid and even animal print. The event was convenient for patients, visitors, and employees… as they stocked up on their fall and winter blankets.

Today was the last day of the quilt sale, and this year the event was equally successful, raising money that will go towards maintaining and improving the MidMichigan Medical Center.